Suspect in Strangulation Case Arrested in Rock Springs

A fugitive on the run from local authorities for allegedly strangling and beating his girlfriend and her dog in an alleged meth-fueled rage over the holidays was captured today in Rock Springs.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said in a release that Jesse Lee Reay, 33, is wanted by Sweetwater County authorities on a warrant for original criminal charges of strangulation of a household member, domestic battery, interference with emergency calls and cruelty to animals.

On Monday, December 26th, at approximately 5:00AM, the Rock Springs Police Department received a 911 hang-up call from a residence in the 600 block of Walnut Street. When officers arrived, they learned that Reay and his girlfriend were involved in a domestic disturbance, which escalated after Reay reportedly injected methamphetamine and started to “act strange.”

According to court documents, Reay allegedly choked, kicked and punched his girlfriend repeatedly– at least once rendering her unconscious. He then turned on the woman’s dog, allegedly grabbing the dog, hanging it into the air, and choking the dog by its collar. Reay then destroyed all of the phones in the house to prevent anyone from calling 911, before fleeing the residence prior to law enforcement’s arrival. The victim was later treated at the hospital for multiple injuries consistent with the domestic assault.

On Tuesday, special agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s Southwest Enforcement Team, assisted by detectives from the Sheriff’s Narcotics and Arrest Group, detectives from Rock Springs Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit and detectives from Green River Police Department, developed information and tracked Reay to a residence near Bunning Park in Rock Springs. On Wednesday morning, DCI agents and SNAAG detectives, in coordination with other Sheriff’s deputies and RSPD officers, arrested Reay without further incident.

If convicted, Reay could face up to seven years imprisonment, fines of more than $10,000, or both. As of press time, Reay remains in custody at Sweetwater County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.

Sheriff Lowell credited a cooperative effort by all involved agencies in effecting Reay’s arrest, and thanks the community for its continued support.

Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty according to law.