Suzan Campbell Named MHSC’s Chief Legal Executive

ROCK SPRINGS – Suzan Campbell has accepted the position of Chief Legal Executive for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

CEO Irene Richardson made the announcement last month.

“Suzan is an awesome resource for us,” Richardson said. “She brings a wealth of knowledge to MHSC and perfectly rounds out our executive team.”

Campbell has worked at MHSC for two years, most recently as In-House Counsel. In her new role, she will oversee Human Resources, Risk Management, Contracts and Legal/Policy issues related to health care.

“I am excited to be part of the senior leadership team at Memorial Hospital,” Campbell said. “The staff is exceptional and their desire to provide the best health care for Sweetwater County is amazing.”

Campbell, a fifth-generation Wyomingite from Lincoln County, received a Bachelor of Science degree in English education from Utah State University and her Juris Doctorate from the University of Wyoming College of Law. She is a certified Senior Professional in Human Resources. Prior to her employment with MHSC, she worked as a lobbyist and attorney for the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault for 16 years.

She rounds out the team of executive leaders at MHSC, which also includes CEO Richardson, Chief Financial Officer Tami Love, Chief Nursing Officer Kristy Nielson and Chief Clinical Officer Kari Quickenden.