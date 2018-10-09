SW Regional Airport Adds Additional Flights To Accommodate Continued Passenger Growth

ROCK SPRINGS – For the twenty-first consecutive month Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport experienced significant passenger growth in September. To accommodate this increased demand SkyWest Airlines has added a second flight to Denver on Saturdays starting on November 3rd and added additional flights the week of Thanksgiving.

Through the first nine months of 2018 RKS has served 34,322 passengers, a 27.80% increase over the same period in 2017. September saw a significant increase of 30.43% to continue pushing the annual increase higher.

“It is an exciting time for our community as our customers have proven that there is a demand for increased air service in Southwest Wyoming,” said Airport Director Devon Brubaker. “SkyWest Airlines has been a great partner to our community for many years and they have once again stepped up and dedicated limited resources to our community in a time where the airline industry is starved for pilots and regional aircraft.”

The additional Saturday flights are scheduled to arrive at RKS at 12:49 pm and depart to Denver at 1:20 pm. The additional flights during the week of Thanksgiving will operate on November 21st, 24th and 25th. The flight schedule for those days will be as follows:

Departure to Denver: 6:00 AM Arrival from Denver: 4:19 PM

Departure to Denver: 4:50 PM Arrival from Denver: 7:57 PM

Departure to Denver: 8:27 PM Arrival from Denver: 11:22 PM

Tickets for these flights are already available for sale on www.united.com and are going fast. The week of Thanksgiving is the busiest air travel week of the year in the United States and therefore it is recommended that customers book airfares as early as possible.

Passengers are reminded to arrive 90 minutes before their flight to ensure a stress-free experience.

Travelers are invited to check out the new lower fares at www.united.com and utilize the airport’s cost comparison tool at http://www.flyrks.com/flight-info/.