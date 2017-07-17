SWCSD#1 Hosts Workshop, Budget Hearing, and Board Meeting

The Sweetwater County School District #1 Board of Trustees will host a budget workshop and board meeting on Wednesday, July 19, 2017.

The workshop and meeting will both take place at the Central Administration Building, located at 3600 Foothill Boulevard in Rock Springs.

The budget workshop begins at 6 p.m. followed by the regularly scheduled board meeting at 7 p.m.

At the beginning of the meeting, a public hearing will take place on the budget.

The agenda and other items related to the meeting can be found at http://www.sweetwater1.org/july_board_meeting.

Below is the agenda for the regularly scheduled board meeting: