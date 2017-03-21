SWCSD#1 Make-Up Day Scheduled For May 26th

Sweetwater County School District #1 has released the schedule to make-up the snow day taken on February 24, 2017. Times for each school are listed below.

The make-up date is: Friday, May 26, 2017

In-town Elementary Schools K – 4

8:40 a.m. – 12:13 p.m. (Grades 1 – 4)

9:30 a.m. – 12:13 p.m. (Kindergarten)

Pilot Butte & Eastside Elementary Schools 5/6

8:20 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.

Rock Springs Junior High

7:40 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Rock Springs High School

7:40 a.m. – 11:25 a.m.

Black Butte High School

7:45 a.m. – 11:33 a.m.

——————————–

Notes:

Transportation: All District busses will run on their regular routes.

Nutrition Services: Breakfast and lunch will be served.

Desert School (Wamsutter) has already made up the snow day. Farson-Eden does not need to make up the day due to the incident occurring on a Friday. Their regular school days occur on an approved calendar with a 4-day school week (Monday through Thursday).