SWCSD#1 School Board Meeting Agenda Available

The school board for Sweetwater County School District #1 will meet at 7 p.m. tonight (Monday, February 13, 2017) at the Central Administration Building located at 3600 Foothill Blvd. in Rock Springs.

Below is the agenda for tonight’s meeting. The full agenda and meeting materials are available online at http://www.sweetwater1.org/february_board_meeting.

OPENING OF MEETING Call to Order Pledge of Allegiance – Led by Eastside Elementary School students Alexis Aston, Trinity Fernandez, Elizabeth Pergande and Jianna Stingerie Recognition ROLL CALL AND AGENDA APPROVAL Roll Call Approval of Agenda COMMUNICATIONS AND CORRESPONDENCE (PUBLIC COMMENT) TREASURER’S REPORT General Fund School Lunch Program Head Start Program WARRANTS Approval of District Warrants for January 5, 2017 – February 8, 2017 CONSENT AGENDA – BOARD OF EDUCATION All matters listed under Consent Agenda are matters about which the Board has governing policies, implementation of which is delegated to the Superintendent. They will be enacted in one motion in the order listed below. There will be no discussion of these items prior to the time the Board of Trustees votes on the motion, unless members of the Board request specific items to be held and discussed separately and/or removed from this section.

Minutes

Approval of the Minutes from the January 9, 2017 Regular Meeting Approval of the Minutes from the January 9, 2017 Public Hearing

Finance

Approval of the recommendation for issuance of a debit card Approval of the return of funds to the Wyoming Department of Education for the National Board Certification Program Approval to accept the Head Start budget amendment

Personnel

Approval of Personnel Recommendations

Transportation

Approval to declare unit #137 as surplus property and advertise for sale Approval to declare Head Start bus #143 as surplus property and advertise for sale Approval of the purchase of one Head Start bus. This unit has been bid by the state and therefore, no bidding process needs to occur.

Technology

Approval to initiate the renewal of Alexandria site licenses for the District through COMPanion Approval to initiate the purchase of iPad Minis for five Title I schools

SUPERINTENDENT REPORTS Cost Savings Task Force Update – Superintendent Kelly McGovern School Presentation – Mike Maloney, Shayn Stillson and Renea Walker School Presentation – Mike Estes, Patty Mitchelson, Jodee Burnett, Virginia Hildebrand, Kaytlyn Keeler, Colby Jones and Loy Madsen NEW BUSINESS Board Information – Policy GBO (Key Policy) Board Information – Policy GBO-R (Key Policy Vacancy Notice as of February 8, 2017 Calendar for the months of February, March, April and May 2017 January 2017 Head Start Liaison Report EXECUTIVE SESSION – For discussion of legal and personnel matters ADJOURNMENT