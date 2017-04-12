SWCSD#2 Approves Resolution To Pursue Legal Action Against State

During their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, the school board for Sweetwater County School District #2 approved a resolution to authorize taking legal action against the State of Wyoming.

The resolution does not take legal action against the state as of yet. Instead, the resolution allows the district the right to pursue legal action against the state if funding infringes on the ability to provide a quality education.

With the passing of the resolution, the district will join other similarly impacted districts to potentially seek a legal review of school finance legislation. The resolution focuses on the public education system in Wyoming’s constitution an if the recent education budget cuts comply with mandates.

With Wyoming’s constitution highlighting education as one of the State’s most important functions, the resolution states that “lack of financial resources is not an acceptable reason for failure to provide a constitutionally sound education system.”

Sweetwater County School District #1 approved the same resolution during their board meeting Monday evening.

Below is the resolution which was approved by both districts:

WHEREAS, the Wyoming Supreme Court has ruled the right to a quality education is a fundamental right under the Wyoming State Constitution; and WHEREAS, the Wyoming State Constitution guarantees the children of Wyoming an equal opportunity to a quality education, regardless of where a student attends school; and WHEREAS, supporting an opportunity for a complete, proper, quality education is the legislature’s paramount priority; and WHEREAS, competing priorities not of constitutional magnitude are secondary; and WHEREAS, the legislature may not yield to these secondary competing priorities until constitutionally sufficient provision is made for elementary and secondary education; and WHEREAS, because education is one of the State’s most important functions, lack of financial resources is not an acceptable reason for failure to provide a constitutionally sound education system; and WHEREAS, Wyoming’s education system is not currently being funded according to these constitutional mandates and governing law, resulting in harm to this District; and WHEREAS, this Board has diligently exhausted all potential means to resolve this conflict without pursuing legal action; and WHEREAS, these efforts to work with the State to resolve this conflict have proved unsuccessful. BE IT RESOLVED, that this Board, by a majority, agrees to authorize legal action against the state of Wyoming to ensure education funding complies with the Wyoming State Constitution and applicable governing law.