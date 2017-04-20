SWCSD#2 Eliminates Four Activities At GRHS

Sweetwater county School District #2 has voted to cut four activities at Green River High School.

During their April board meeting, the school board voted to eliminate indoor track and field, spring tennis, spring golf, and the wrestling cheer program. These programs were cut in order to save money and were recommended because other opportunities to participate in those activities are available during other times of the year.

The cuts were the result of a recommendation by the district’s cost-saving task force and is expected to save the district approximately $250,000.

These changes come after the Wyoming Legislature cut K-12 funding by about $34 million during the last legislative session.