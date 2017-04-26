SWCSD#2 Kindergarten Registration Open

Latest

April 26, 2017

Registration for kids entering kindergarten in Sweetwater County School District #2 is currently open.

Children who will be five years old on or before September 15, 2017 are eligible to be enrolled in kindergarten. Parents are encouraged to enroll their soon-to-be kindergarteners at their home school as soon as possible.

Registration forms are available at each individual school, the SWCSD#2 Central Office, and online at www.swcsd2.org under the ‘Parents’ tab–K-12 Registration Information. Registration forms are available in English and Spanish.

The following must be included in the registration paperwork:

  • Certified Birth Certificate must be received by 8-23-17
  • Immunization Record must be received by 8-23-17
  • Utility Statement with proof of address

 

