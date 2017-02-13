SWCSD#2 School Board Meeting Agenda Available

The school board for Sweetwater County School District #2 will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2017.

Below is the agenda for the meeting. The full agenda can also be found online at https://d3jc3ahdjad7x7.cloudfront.net/qYRGlo4rKQzbcssIdlvUkifbV3vWhSgXBfq9XpriH5VZE6U9.pdf.

OPENING ITEMS Call to Order Roll Call/Pledge of Allegiance VISITORS, DELEGATIONS, CORRESPONDENCE Public Comments: Now is the appropriate time for visitors in the audience to be recognized and to speak on items both on the agenda and of general concerns to the patrons of Green River Schools. There will be a limit of three (3) minutes for an individual, and give (5) minutes for a group spokesperson. No speaker shall speak more than twice on any issue. Matters concerning District personnel will be heard in executive session. Complaint forms against personnel should be completed prior to the Board meeting. Recognition of Power Parent (Christensen) Recognition of District Bus Driver (Martinez) Gimme A Break” Presentation and Drawing (Little-Kaumo/Fuss)

APPROVAL OF AGENDA Approval of Agenda APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS Approval of Board Minutes Approval of Bills (Finance) Approval of Financial Documents and Investments (Finance) Approval of Nutrition Services Report (Finance) Approval of Write-Off of Pre-July 2014 Uncollected Checks (Finance) Recognition of Home School Requests Enrollment DISTRICT GOALS AND LEADERSHIP ACTIVITIES Hear Update on Wyoming Legislative Forum held on February 12-13, 2017 at Little America in Cheyenne, Wyoming Reminder of National School Board 77th Annual Conference on March 25th – 27th, 2017 in Denver, Colorado McKinnon Elementary Meet and Greet on April 5th, 2017 Negotiations with Green River Education Association Board Governance Training (Roosa) PERSONNEL Consider Approval of Certified Resignation Requests (Fuss) Consider Approval of Certified Retirement Requests (Fuss) CURRICULUM, INSTRUCTION AND ASSESSMENT Hear Presentation on District Assessment System (Hoegh) Recognition of University of Wyoming Student Teachers (Erickson) BID REQUEST ITEMS Consider Approval to Issue an RFP for District Photography Services (Christensen) Consider Authorization to Secure Funding for the 2017 Bus Purchases (Barton) Consider Approval to Go Out to Bid for the Purchase of Chromebooks with Carts and Administrative Console (Farnsworth) OTHER BUSINESS Consider Approval of WyTECC Scholarship Request (Kasper/Rudoff) Consider Approval of the Revision to Policy KG (Community Use of School Facilities) – 2nd Reading (Fuss) Consider Approval to Amend McKinnon Calendar for Snow Day (Little-Kaumo) Consider approval to Amend District Calendar for 2nd Snow Day (Little-Kaumo) Hear Update on District Budget Task Force (Little-Kaumo) BOARD AND SUPERINTENDENT COMMENTS Superintendent and Board Comments EXECUTIVE SESSION Nothing at this time ADJOURNMENT Adjourn