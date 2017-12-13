Sweetwater BOCES and Broadway Theater Present Scholarship Award

Last summer, the Broadway Theater introduced an internship/scholarship program for students interested in the performing arts, theater operations, marketing and similar programs. The scholarship was open to incoming high school seniors or students enrolled at Western Wyoming Community College.

Rebecca Gray, a WWCC sophomore from Gillette was selected as the inaugural recipient. Over the last semester, Rebecca has worked at the Broadway Theater in all aspects of operations – marketing, maintenance, schedule coordination, event planning & set-up, lighting and sound, grant research & writing, and performer contracts. Over the course of the semester she also met specific goals as outlined in the application process and was evaluated and coached extensively throughout the term.

The internship/scholarship program is being funded by the Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Education (SBOCES). According to Dr. Bernadine Craft, SBOCES Executive Director, they were excited about funding this program for students in Sweetwater County, as opposed to merely providing performance support.

“This enhanced program gives students hands-on experience with all aspects of the theater and performing arts, as well as grant writing and business management skills, reinforcing their classroom studies,” Dr. Craft added.

One of the goals of SBOCES is to support cooperative efforts to improve career/technical education in Sweetwater County. Rebecca was able to apply classroom experience and interest to a real world setting, acting as a theater coordinator to assist with all areas of theater operations.

Rebecca recently concluded her first semester as a sophomore at WWCC and was presented a stipend for the semester. She’ll continue during the winter semester after the Christmas holiday.