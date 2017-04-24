Sweetwater BOCES Summer Theatre for Youth Announces Auditions for “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka Jr.” and “Shakespeare’s Two Gentlemen of Verona”

ROCK SPRINGS – The Sweetwater BOCES Summer Theatre for Youth recently announced auditions for its productions of Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka Jr and Shakespeare’s comedy The Two Gentlemen of Verona, Saturday, May 6, 2017, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Theatre at Western Wyoming Community College.

Students, ages 8-18, interested in the musical “Willy Wonka” (based on the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder) should prepare a short speech or poem and a song to perform while acting. Please bring sheet music for the pianist. Any students and/or parents interested in helping build sets, costumes and props or working backstage should also come by and speak with the directors. Rehearsals will be Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 5-27, with performances on July 25 and 26 at 7 p.m.

Students, ages 14-18, interested in the Shakespeare comedy “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” should prepare a monologue from one of Shakespeare’s plays and a song to perform while acting. Please bring sheet music for the pianist. Students may be asked to attend a callback (reading from the play), the same afternoon, 2 p.m – 4 p.m. Any students and/or parents interested in helping build sets, costumes and props or working backstage should also come by and speak with the directors. Rehearsals will be Monday to Thursday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., June 26-July 20, with performances on July 20 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Sweetwater BOCES Summer Theatre for Youth program will feature 40 local young performers from ages 8 to 18 under the direction of WWCC Performing Arts Professors Chris Will and Eric de Lora. Both Will and De Lora bring extensive experience working in theatre to the program, and are mentoring seven Western Wyoming Community College musical theatre, technical theatre and dance students who have opportunities to work as stage directors, music directors, choreographers, and designers with the student performers and technicians.

For more information please call Eric de Lora at 382-1729.