Sweetwater County Arrests: June 17, 2017

Douglas Lewis, 52 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a Warrant: RSMC-FTA-Interference With Peace Officer, Registration Violation, No Insurance, Operation With Altered License Plate. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 9:41 am.

Johnny Siegel, 28 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a Warrant: SCCW-FTP-Domestic (2nd), Stalking, and Interference With Emergency Calls. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 8:15 pm.

Zakkery Thibeault, 26 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a Warrant: Sublette County-FTP-Failure To Provide Proof of Liability Insurance. Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 11:12 am.

Tyler Wuolle, 21 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (Marijuana) and Use of CDS (Marijuana). Arresting Agency: RSPD: Arrest Time: 9:50 pm.