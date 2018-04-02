Sweetwater County Arrests: April 1, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

PRISTOW, ELIZABETH

Age: 38

Booking Type: HOUSING FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2018-04-01

Arresting Agency: PTS

HOLT, HANNAH MARIE Age: 25 Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking: 2018-04-01 Released: 2018-04-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #1927, SURETY OR CASH, $1380, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1927, SURETY OR CASH, $1380, Court: RS Municipal Court

Method of Turning at Intersections – Right Turns Status: PENDING, Bond: #1927, SURETY OR CASH, $1380, Court: RS Municipal Court



VON SCHRILTZ, DERIK JAMES

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2018-04-01 Released: 2018-04-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING Charges: Hit and Run Property Attended (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1928, SURETY OR CASH, $1215, Court: RS Municipal Court

