Sweetwater County Arrests: April 1, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
PRISTOW, ELIZABETH
Age: 38
Booking Type: HOUSING FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-04-01
Arresting Agency: PTS
HOLT, HANNAH MARIE
Age: 25
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking: 2018-04-01
Released: 2018-04-01
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1927, SURETY OR CASH, $1380, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1927, SURETY OR CASH, $1380, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Method of Turning at Intersections – Right Turns
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1927, SURETY OR CASH, $1380, Court: RS Municipal Court
VON SCHRILTZ, DERIK JAMES
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-04-01
Released: 2018-04-01
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Attended (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1928, SURETY OR CASH, $1215, Court: RS Municipal Court
