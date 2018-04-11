Sweetwater County Arrests: April 10, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

OREIT MARKS, LACY ANN

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-04-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1980, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1980, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1980, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

2018-04-10RSPD COMBS, JAMES ROBERT Age: 43

Address: LA BARGE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1981, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #1981, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-04-10RSPD

POPE, MASON DAVID

Age: 27

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-04-10

Released: 2018-04-10

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

