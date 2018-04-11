Sweetwater County Arrests: April 10, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
OREIT MARKS, LACY ANN
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1980, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1980, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1980, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance, 3 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
COMBS, JAMES ROBERT
Age: 43
Address: LA BARGE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1981, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1981, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
POPE, MASON DAVID
Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-04-10
Released: 2018-04-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
