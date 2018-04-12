Sweetwater County Arrests: April 11, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
FROMAN, TROY LEWIS
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Simple Battery
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1983, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000
- Status: , Bond: #1983, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure
- Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
VINCENT, TAMARA LA
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Simple Battery (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1986, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
HORSEHERDER, HAROLD
Age: 47
Address: TUBA CITY, AZ
Address: TUBA CITY, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-11
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1988, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1988, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
PACK, JAMES CODY
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-04-11
Released: 2018-04-11
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-04-11
Released: 2018-04-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1985, CASH, $271, Court: Circuit Court East
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: April 11, 2018"