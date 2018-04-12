Sweetwater County Arrests: April 11, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

FROMAN, TROY LEWIS

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-04-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Simple Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: #1983, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 Status: , Bond: #1983, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

2018-04-11RSPD VINCENT, TAMARA LA Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Simple Battery (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1986, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-04-11SCSO

HORSEHERDER, HAROLD

Age: 47

Address: TUBA CITY, AZ

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-04-11

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1988, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent Status: PENDING, Bond: #1988, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-04-11WHP PACK, JAMES CODY Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-04-11

Released: 2018-04-11 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1985, CASH, $271, Court: Circuit Court East

