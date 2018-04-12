Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: April 11, 2018

April 12, 2018

FROMAN, TROY LEWIS

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Simple Battery
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1983, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000
    • Status: , Bond: #1983, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

 

VINCENT, TAMARA LA

Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Simple Battery (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1986, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

HORSEHERDER, HAROLD

Age: 47
Address: TUBA CITY, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-11
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1988, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1988, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

PACK, JAMES CODY

Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-04-11
Released: 2018-04-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1985, CASH, $271, Court: Circuit Court East
