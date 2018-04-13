Sweetwater County Arrests: April 12, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

BOLTE, DYLAN C

Age: 25

Address: NORFOLK, NE

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-04-12

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1991, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1991, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #1991, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-04-12WHP KERBS, WILLIAM R Age: 51

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Contempt of Court – FTA (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1992, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

2018-04-12RSPD

CHERNY, KARRIS ANNE Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Burglary (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

2018-04-12RSPD PATRICK, JODI JAMEEL Age: 34

Address: GOLETA, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2000, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-04-12SCSO GIECK, JASON MATTHEW Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2018-04-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #1994, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

2018-04-12RSPD HANSEN, JACKIE LEE Age: 56

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1996, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: District Court

2018-04-12SCSO VERNON, TREVOR TALMAGE Age: 30

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-12

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1995, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-04-12WHP JENNINGS, AMANDA LEE Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-04-12

Scheduled Release: 2018-06-10 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

SCSO HERNANDEZ, EVERADO SONNY Age: 61

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1998, CASH, $825, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1997, CASH, $505, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-04-12RSPD WINKEL, MATTHEW JAMES THOMAS Age: 18

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-12

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1999, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals Status: PENDING, Bond: #1999, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-04-12GRPD ANSON, ANDY JOHN Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-04-12

Released: 2018-04-12 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Defrauding Taxi Service Status: PENDING, Bond: #1989, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1990, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

