Sweetwater County Arrests: April 12, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
BOLTE, DYLAN C
Age: 25
Address: NORFOLK, NE
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-12
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1991, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1991, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1991, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court East
KERBS, WILLIAM R
Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court – FTA (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1992, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
CHERNY, KARRIS ANNE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Burglary (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
PATRICK, JODI JAMEEL
Age: 34
Address: GOLETA, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2000, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
GIECK, JASON MATTHEW
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1994, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
HANSEN, JACKIE LEE
Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1996, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: District Court
VERNON, TREVOR TALMAGE
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-12
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1995, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
JENNINGS, AMANDA LEE
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-04-12
Scheduled Release: 2018-06-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
HERNANDEZ, EVERADO SONNY
Age: 61
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1998, CASH, $825, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1997, CASH, $505, Court: Circuit Court East
WINKEL, MATTHEW JAMES THOMAS
Age: 18
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-12
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1999, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1999, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
ANSON, ANDY JOHN
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-04-12
Released: 2018-04-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Defrauding Taxi Service
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1989, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1990, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
