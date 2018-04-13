Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: April 12, 2018

April 13, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

BOLTE, DYLAN C

Age: 25
Address: NORFOLK, NE
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-12
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1991, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1991, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1991, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court East

 

KERBS, WILLIAM R

Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Contempt of Court – FTA (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1992, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

 

CHERNY, KARRIS ANNE

Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Burglary (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

 

PATRICK, JODI JAMEEL

Age: 34
Address: GOLETA, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2000, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

GIECK, JASON MATTHEW

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1994, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

 

HANSEN, JACKIE LEE

Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1996, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: District Court

 

VERNON, TREVOR TALMAGE

Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-12
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1995, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

 

JENNINGS, AMANDA LEE

Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-04-12
Scheduled Release: 2018-06-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

 

HERNANDEZ, EVERADO SONNY

Age: 61
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1998, CASH, $825, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1997, CASH, $505, Court: Circuit Court East

 

WINKEL, MATTHEW JAMES THOMAS

Age: 18
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-12
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1999, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1999, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

ANSON, ANDY JOHN

Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-04-12
Released: 2018-04-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Defrauding Taxi Service
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1989, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1990, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
