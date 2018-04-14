Sweetwater County Arrests: April 13, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

KUNZ, DALTON MARK

Age: 21

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2018-04-13

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #2003, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

2018-04-13PROB BRUCE, AARON JOHN Age: 61

Address: CLINTON, UT Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-04-13

Scheduled Release: 2018-04-17 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

SCSO

ALLEN, MAEGAN MARY

Age: 31

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-04-13

Arresting Agency: DCI

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2004, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-04-13DCI