All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
KUNZ, DALTON MARK
Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-13
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2003, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
BRUCE, AARON JOHN
Age: 61
Address: CLINTON, UT
Address: CLINTON, UT
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-04-13
Scheduled Release: 2018-04-17
Scheduled Release: 2018-04-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
ALLEN, MAEGAN MARY
Age: 31
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-13
Arresting Agency: DCI
Charges:
Arresting Agency: DCI
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2004, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: April 13, 2018"