Sweetwater County Arrests: April 14, 2017

Joey Atherton, 34 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Drunk In Public. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 1:05 am.

Jane Campbell, 60 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI, Open Container, Resist Arrest/Interference. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 12:50 pm.

Lee Gellner, 72 of West Fargo, ND, was arrested for alleged Interference With Emergency Call, Interference With Peach Officer, Disturbance Of The Peace Verbal/Physical. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 4:35 am.

Billie Larocco, 35 of Evanston, WY, was booked on a warrant for FTP-Shoplifting. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater Circuit Court; Arrest Time: 11:45 am.

Johnny Siegel, 28 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUS-Subsequent, Driving Without Interlock Device, Expired or Improper Registration, No Insurance. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 9:20 am.

Thomas Tingle, 51 of Pacos, TX, was arrested on a warrant for Parole Violation-(Felony DWUI). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 2:38 pm.

Thera Siler, 37 of Green River, WY, was arrested on a warrant for FTA on Probation Revocation on Use Of METH. Arresting Agency: GRPD; Arrest Time: 7:23 pm.