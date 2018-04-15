Sweetwater County Arrests: April 14, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

YAEZENKO, BRANDON LEWIS

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-04-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2006, CASH, $620, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-04-14RSPD MONTOYA, MICHAEL LOUIS Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2007, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2007, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: PENDING, Bond: #2007, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2007, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-04-14RSPD

DIETSCHE, ALEXANDRIA LACHELLE

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-04-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2008, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2008, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-04-14RSPD MARTIN, CLEVE JAMES Age: 25

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-04-14 Released: 2018-04-14 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: DWUS 2nd or Subsequent Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2009, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: GR Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #2010, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court West

PARISH, TAMARA ANN Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-04-14

Released: 2018-04-14 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2005, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court

