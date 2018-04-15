Sweetwater County Arrests: April 14, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
YAEZENKO, BRANDON LEWIS
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2006, CASH, $620, Court: Circuit Court East
MONTOYA, MICHAEL LOUIS
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2007, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2007, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2007, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2007, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
DIETSCHE, ALEXANDRIA LACHELLE
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2008, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2008, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
MARTIN, CLEVE JAMES
Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-04-14
Released: 2018-04-14
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUS 2nd or Subsequent Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2009, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2010, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court West
PARISH, TAMARA ANN
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-04-14
Released: 2018-04-14
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2005, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court
