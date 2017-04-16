Sweetwater County Arrests: April 15, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Summer Greenleaf, 39 of Evansville, WY, was arrested on a warrant for Possession Of Controlled Substance-Plant 3oz or Less. Arresting Agency: WYHP; Arrest Time: 7:00 pm.

Maria Jackson-Ramirez, 26 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for FTA-Cruelty To Animals. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 7:00 pm.

Kevin Miller, 44 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI, Possession Open Container. Arresting Agency: GRPD; Arrest Time: 1:27 pm.

Jose Rosa-Fuentes, 41 of Carolina, PA, was arrested for alleged POSS CDS (Marj), POSS CDS With Intent To Deliver (Marj), Speeding-90/75. Arresting Agency: WYHP; Arrest Time: 5:20 pm.