Sweetwater County Arrests: April 15, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MOSS, HUNTER BLAKE
Age: 29
Address: EDEN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2011, SURETY OR CASH, $1825, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2011, SURETY OR CASH, $1825, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2011, SURETY OR CASH, $1825, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2011, SURETY OR CASH, $1825, Court: Circuit Court East
HARSHA, TINA MARIE
Age: 53
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-04-15
Scheduled Release: 2018-04-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
GOMEZ GRANADOS, LUIS ENRIQUE
Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2015, CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court
BOWLES, KEVIN JAMES
Age: 18
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-04-15
Released: 2018-04-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- DWUS
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2014, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: GR Municipal Court
RUBECK, JAMES DOMANIC
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-04-15
Released: 2018-04-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2012, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Carrying and Displaying Driver’s License
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2013, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East
- Turning Movements and Signals – Safely
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2012, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court
