Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: April 15, 2018

TOPICS:

April 16, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MOSS, HUNTER BLAKE

Age: 29
Address: EDEN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2011, SURETY OR CASH, $1825, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2011, SURETY OR CASH, $1825, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2011, SURETY OR CASH, $1825, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2011, SURETY OR CASH, $1825, Court: Circuit Court East

 

HARSHA, TINA MARIE

Age: 53
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-04-15
Scheduled Release: 2018-04-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

 

GOMEZ GRANADOS, LUIS ENRIQUE

Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2015, CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

BOWLES, KEVIN JAMES

Age: 18
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-04-15
Released: 2018-04-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
  • DWUS
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2014, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

RUBECK, JAMES DOMANIC

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-04-15
Released: 2018-04-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2012, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Carrying and Displaying Driver’s License
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2013, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Turning Movements and Signals – Safely
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2012, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: April 15, 2018"

Leave a Reply