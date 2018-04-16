Sweetwater County Arrests: April 15, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MOSS, HUNTER BLAKE

Age: 29

Address: EDEN, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-04-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2011, SURETY OR CASH, $1825, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2011, SURETY OR CASH, $1825, Court: Circuit Court East

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #2011, SURETY OR CASH, $1825, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #2011, SURETY OR CASH, $1825, Court: Circuit Court East

SCSO HARSHA, TINA MARIE Age: 53

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-04-15

Scheduled Release: 2018-04-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

SCSO

GOMEZ GRANADOS, LUIS ENRIQUE

Age: 55

Address: ROCK SPRINGS,

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-04-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2015, CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-04-15SCSO BOWLES, KEVIN JAMES Age: 18

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-04-15

Released: 2018-04-15 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: #2014, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: GR Municipal Court

RUBECK, JAMES DOMANIC Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-04-15

Released: 2018-04-15 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2012, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court

Carrying and Displaying Driver’s License Status: PENDING, Bond: #2013, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East

Turning Movements and Signals – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #2012, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court

