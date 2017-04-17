Sweetwater County Arrests: April 16, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sean Biesheuvel, 39 of Rawlins, WY, was booked on a reactivated charge for DWUI (3rd). Arresting Agency: Sweetwater Circuit; Arrest Time: 7:00 pm.

James Coburn, 59 of Rock Springs WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI (1st), Open Container (1st). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 7:10 pm.

Lexi Coziah, 57 of Lewisville, ID, was arrested for alleged Aggrivated Assault. Arresting Agency: GRPD; Arrest Time:1:40 am.