Sweetwater County Arrests: April 17, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Alejandro Alarcon Lizarraga, 30 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Drunk In Public (8th). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 2:35 am.

Stephen Eastman, of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Drunk In Public. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 8:30 am.

Wyatt George, 19 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Assault-Domestic Battery. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 9:16 am.

Jason Hernandez, 39 of Reliance, WY, was arrested for alleged Breach Of Peace, Resist Arrest/Interference. Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 7:40 pm.

Nicholas Vannorman, 20 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Destruction Of Property, Assault-Domestic Battery, as well as a warrant for Domestic Battery, Property Destruction and Defacement. Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 3:01 am.

Savannah Wilson, 29 of Rock Springs, WY, was booked on a reactivated charge for Interference W/Peace Officer. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater Circuit Court; Arrest Time: 4:40 pm.

Alex Booth,18 of Reliance, WY, was arrested on a warrant for FTP-Seatbelt. Arresting Agency: SCSO; Arrest Time: 10:55 pm.

Anthony Cooper, 34 of Republic, MO, was arrested for alleged DWUS (2nd), Speed 85/75. Arresting Agency: WYHP; Arrest Time: 10:55 pm.

Augustus George, 18 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Aggravated Assault, Domestic Battery. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 9:16 pm.