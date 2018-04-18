Sweetwater County Arrests: April 17, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
CHERNY, CHADWICK MICHAEL
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Burglary
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2019, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: Circuit Court East
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2019, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: Circuit Court East
BERNAL, LEONARD
Age: 55
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2020, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2020, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2020, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2020, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
FLETCHER, ANDREW CHRISTOPHER
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2021, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
MAESTAS, ISAIAH ANDRES
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-04-17
Released: 2018-04-17
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2017, CASH, $100, Court: Circuit Court East
HOPKINS, COLTON SCOTT
Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-04-17
Released: 2018-04-17
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2018, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
