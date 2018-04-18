Sweetwater County Arrests: April 17, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

CHERNY, CHADWICK MICHAEL

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-04-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: #2019, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: Circuit Court East

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #2019, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-04-17RSPD BERNAL, LEONARD Age: 55

Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2020, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #2020, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #2020, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2020, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-04-17SCSO

FLETCHER, ANDREW CHRISTOPHER

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-04-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2021, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-04-17RSPD MAESTAS, ISAIAH ANDRES Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-04-17

Released: 2018-04-17 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2017, CASH, $100, Court: Circuit Court East

HOPKINS, COLTON SCOTT Age: 21

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-04-17

Released: 2018-04-17 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #2018, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

