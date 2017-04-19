Sweetwater County Arrests: April 18, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Kelly Hansen, 30 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for Probation Violation-POSS CDS (Marj). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 3:55 am.

Christopher Kersey, 36 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI (2nd), as well as a warrant for POSS CDS (Powder)/Seat belt/DWUI, and another warrant for Public Intoxication (3rd). Arresting Agency: WYHP; Arrest Time: 10:40 am.

Chelsea King, 24 of Green River, WY, was booked on a reactivated charge for Criminal Contempt. Arresting Agency: Rock Springs Municipal; Arrest Time: 2:55 pm.

Cory Ryan, 21 of Green River, WY, was arrested on a warrant for FTA-Interference With Peace Officer/Paraphernalia/Underage Consumption. Arresting Agency: GRPD; Arrest Time: 12:20 pm.

Brandon Greene, 31 of Raleigh, NC, was arrested for alleged POSS CDS (Marj)2nd, POSS CDS Marj) With Intent, Speed Over Posted 68/65. Arresting Agency: WYHP; Arrest Time: 6:20 pm.