Sweetwater County Arrests: April 18, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
LAMORIE, CHELSIE LYNN
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2022, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: Circuit Court East
WARREN, KIDD RAY
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRIGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #2028, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
FRAZIER, CHAD SKYLAR
Age: 18
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-04-18
Released: 2018-04-19
Booking: 2018-04-18
Released: 2018-04-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2026, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Nuisance Animal 2nd Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2024, CASH, $470, Court: GR Municipal Court
