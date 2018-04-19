Sweetwater County Arrests: April 18, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

LAMORIE, CHELSIE LYNN

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-04-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2022, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: Circuit Court East

WARREN, KIDD RAY

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRIGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-04-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #2028, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

FRAZIER, CHAD SKYLAR

Age: 18

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-04-18

Released: 2018-04-19

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2026, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

Nuisance Animal 2nd Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2024, CASH, $470, Court: GR Municipal Court

