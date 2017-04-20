Sweetwater County Arrests: April 19, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Erik Corley, 22 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Battery, Domestic Battery, Unlawful Entry. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 7:40 pm.

Harlan Greer, 38 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for FTA-OTSC. Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 3:10 pm.

Raul Rodriguez, 26 of Denver, CO, was arrested for alleged POSS CDS(Marj). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 12:55 am.

Cora Seip, 26 of Denver, CO, was arrested for alleged Speed To Fast For Conditions, DWUI(CDS), POSS CDS(Marj). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 1:32 am.

Alretta Wright, 41 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI(2nd), Assault-Domestic Battery. Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 1:10 pm.