Sweetwater County Arrests: April 19, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
COLLINGS, PAMELA SUE
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2018-04-19
Scheduled Release: 2018-04-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
LAKE, ZACHERY ALEXANDER
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2030, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
WRIGHT, ANDREA
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2031, CASH, $1000, Court: District Court
DEMEDICI, VINCENZO
Age: 32
Address: BOISE, ID
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Careless Driving 1st Off
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2032, SURETY OR CASH, $235, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2033, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court West
- Limitations on Turning Around – Safely
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2034, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court West
