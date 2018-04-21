Sweetwater County Arrests: April 20, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
DENAUGHEL, MELISSA DAWN LEWIS
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2018-04-20
Booking Date: 2018-04-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
- Obtain Property by False Pretenses – > $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
- Fraud by Check – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
JEREB, SEAN T
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Obstructive or Disruptive Conduct Within Governmental Facilities Prohibited – Designated Use of Facility (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2039, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2039, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
TRIPLETT, CLINTON BASIL
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-20
Scheduled Release: 2018-04-29
Scheduled Release: 2018-04-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
MORGAN, TIMOTHY ROY
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-20
Arresting Agency: DCI
Charges:
Arresting Agency: DCI
Charges:
- Forgery – Permit – Alters Writing Without Authority (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2040, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
COLLINGS, PAMELA SUE
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2018-04-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2043, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
MORTENSEN, KELLY ROY
Age: 49
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-20
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: , Bond: #2042, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
THOMAS, AUDREY ROSE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-04-20
Released: 2018-04-20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-04-20
Released: 2018-04-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2035, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: April 20, 2018"