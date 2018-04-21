Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: April 20, 2018

TOPICS:

April 21, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

DENAUGHEL, MELISSA DAWN LEWIS

Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2018-04-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
  • Obtain Property by False Pretenses – > $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
  • Fraud by Check – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

 

JEREB, SEAN T

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Obstructive or Disruptive Conduct Within Governmental Facilities Prohibited – Designated Use of Facility (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2039, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2039, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

TRIPLETT, CLINTON BASIL

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-20
Scheduled Release: 2018-04-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

 

MORGAN, TIMOTHY ROY

Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-20
Arresting Agency: DCI
Charges:

  • Forgery – Permit – Alters Writing Without Authority (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2040, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

COLLINGS, PAMELA SUE

Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2018-04-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2043, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

MORTENSEN, KELLY ROY

Age: 49
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-20
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: , Bond: #2042, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

THOMAS, AUDREY ROSE

Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-04-20
Released: 2018-04-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2035, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: April 20, 2018"

Leave a Reply