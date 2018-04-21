Sweetwater County Arrests: April 20, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

DENAUGHEL, MELISSA DAWN LEWIS

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type:

Booking Date: 2018-04-20

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Theft – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

Obtain Property by False Pretenses – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

Fraud by Check – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

SCSO JEREB, SEAN T Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-20

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Obstructive or Disruptive Conduct Within Governmental Facilities Prohibited – Designated Use of Facility (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2039, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2039, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-04-20SCSO TRIPLETT, CLINTON BASIL Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-20

Scheduled Release: 2018-04-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

SCSO

MORGAN, TIMOTHY ROY

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-04-20

Arresting Agency: DCI

Charges: Forgery – Permit – Alters Writing Without Authority (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2040, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-04-20DCI COLLINGS, PAMELA SUE Age: 37

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION Booking Date: 2018-04-20

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: PENDING, Bond: #2043, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-04-20SCSO MORTENSEN, KELLY ROY Age: 49

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-20

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: , Bond: #2042, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

2018-04-20GRPD THOMAS, AUDREY ROSE Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-04-20

Released: 2018-04-20 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2035, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

