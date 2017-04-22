Sweetwater County Arrests: April 21, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Emelina Abram, 18 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Domestic Battery. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 7:50 pm.

Jennifer Barton, 48 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Driving Without Interlock Device. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 2:20 pm.

Jonah Copp, 22 of Rock Springs WY, was arrested for alleged Domestic Battery. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 7:53 pm.

Rosalie Cordova, 41 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for DISL-Child Support. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 3:45 pm.

David Gil, 33 of Farson, WY, was arrested on a warrant for DWUS. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 3:16 pm.

Angela Lakins, 38 of Green River, WY, was arrested on a warrant for FTP-Manufacture or Delivery CDS (Meth). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 1:15 pm.

Omar Torres, 21 of Green River, WY, was booked on a reactivated charge for Domestic Battery. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater Circuit Court; Arrest Time: 6:30 pm.

Michael Vensor, 30 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for Theft. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 9:18 pm.