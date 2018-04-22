Sweetwater County Arrests: April 21, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

YOUNG, JODY DEAN

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-04-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2046, CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-04-21RSPD DOUSSETT, RHONDA RENEE Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2018-04-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2047, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

2018-04-21RSPD

ZANCANELLA, JEREMY DAVID

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-04-21

Released: 2018-04-21

Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Exhibit Acceleration Status: , Bond: #2044, CASH, $370, Court: Circuit Court East

