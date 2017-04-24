Sweetwater County Arrests: April 23, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Garrett Eccker, 18 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged POSS CDS(MARJ), Interference With Peace Officer. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 2:44 am.

Kyle Fisher, 31 of Glendive, MT, was arrested on a warrant for FTA-FTP-POSS CDS, as well as a warrant for Contempt -FTP-Forgery. Arresting Agency: Other; Arrest Time: 1:42 pm.

Scotty Glover, 50 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Drunk In Public. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 1:55 pm.

Peyson Gonzalez, 25 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Public Intoxication, Indecent Exposure. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 7:19 pm.

Ricardo Rivas, 48 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Shoplifting, Drunk In Public. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 4:30 pm.

Travis Wilson, 41 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Strangulation Of A Household Member. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 7:45 pm.