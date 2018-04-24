Sweetwater County Arrests: April 23, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WILLIAMS, SHELLEY SUE

Age: 64

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-04-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2054, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Insurance Cards – Cancelled, Fictious or Altered Insurance Card Status: PENDING, Bond: #2054, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-04-23RSPD LECKIE, CHRISTOPHER GEORGE Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2018-04-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Burglary (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2061, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

2018-04-23RSPD THOMPSON COWANS, SHAUNTARA JAMILA Age: 19

Address: COLUMBIA, MO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-23

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #2056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #2056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #2056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-04-23WHP

SLAGOWSKI, MISTY MAY

Age: 35

Address: LYMAN, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-04-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2057, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

SCSO JOHNSON, KENYA LASHAE Age: 22

Address: COLUMBIA, MO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-23

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #2058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #2058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #2058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-04-23WHP VAN BRUNT, DEREK TRAVERS Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2060, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2060, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2060, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2060, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-04-23RSPD CALLAWAY, PRINCETON MARTEZ Age: 28

Address: BOONVILLE, MO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-23

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #2059, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-04-23WHP GENE, TYRAE MORRIS Age: 22

Address: TONALEA, AR

Booking: 2018-04-23

Released: 2018-04-23 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2051, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

