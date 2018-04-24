Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: April 23, 2018

April 24, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WILLIAMS, SHELLEY SUE

Age: 64
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2054, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Insurance Cards – Cancelled, Fictious or Altered Insurance Card
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2054, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

LECKIE, CHRISTOPHER GEORGE

Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Burglary (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2061, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

 

THOMPSON COWANS, SHAUNTARA JAMILA

Age: 19
Address: COLUMBIA, MO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-23
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

SLAGOWSKI, MISTY MAY

Age: 35
Address: LYMAN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2057, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

JOHNSON, KENYA LASHAE

Age: 22
Address: COLUMBIA, MO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-23
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

VAN BRUNT, DEREK TRAVERS

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2060, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2060, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2060, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2060, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

CALLAWAY, PRINCETON MARTEZ

Age: 28
Address: BOONVILLE, MO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-23
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2059, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

GENE, TYRAE MORRIS

Age: 22
Address: TONALEA, AR
Booking: 2018-04-23
Released: 2018-04-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2051, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
