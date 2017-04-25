Sweetwater County Arrests: April 24, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Mario Arista, 63 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Drunk In Public (4th). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 9:25 pm.

Joseph Bledsoe, 33 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on warrant for Probation Violation-POSS CDS(Marj). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 1:54 pm.

Janet Majhanovich, 55 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged POSS CDS(Heroin), Use Of Heroin. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 9:24 pm.

Anthony Ortega, 18 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Pedestrians Under Influence(2nd), POSS CDS(Marj-2nd), POSS CDS(Meth). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 1:20 am.

Jakob Taggart, 30 of Green River, WY, was booked on a reactivated charge for DWUI. Arresting Agency: Green River Municipal; Arrest Time: 5:45 pm.