Sweetwater County Arrests: April 24, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ROMERO, SARAH LORREINE
Age: 24
Address: CHEYENNE,
Address: CHEYENNE,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2065, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
WESTPHALEN, JOZETTE RHEA
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-04-24
Scheduled Release: 2018-04-30
Scheduled Release: 2018-04-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
KESSNER, CAMMERON GENE
Age: 19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-24
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2067, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Possess Adulterants – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2067, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
YARBER, LAMAR MAURICE
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2069, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2068, CASH, $100, Court: Circuit Court West
LUCAS, SCOTT JOSEPH
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2070, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
TUCKER, JORDAN EUGENE
Age: 18
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-04-24
Released: 2018-04-24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-04-24
Released: 2018-04-24
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: ABC BONDING
Charges:
Bond Company: ABC BONDING
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2066, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: April 24, 2018"