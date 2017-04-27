Sweetwater County Arrests: April 26, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

James Rubeck, 40 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for . Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 10:29 am.

Joanna Rundell, 27 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged Disorderly Conduct. Arresting Agency: GRPD; Arrest Time: 1:20 am.

Lonnie Williams, 46 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI(2nd). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 3:05 am.

Sonny Coleman, 30 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Shoplifting(2nd). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 6:10 pm.

Brian Sanford, 29 of Deltona, FL, was arrested for alleged Interference With Peace Officer, POSS CDS(Marj), Speed Highway 90/75. Arresting Agency: WYHP; Arrest Time: 5:40 pm.