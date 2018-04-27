Sweetwater County Arrests: April 26, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
FULLER, CHELSEA NADINE
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-26
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTP)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #2075, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2076, CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West
ROBINSON, ISRAEL DARRELL
Age: 38
Address: EUTAW, AL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2077, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2077, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2077, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Child Safety Restraint System – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2080, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
PATE, JOSHUA LEE
Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-04-26
Scheduled Release: 2018-04-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
THORNTON, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2079, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
LOVATO, TERRANCE JOSEPH
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Knowingly (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2081, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
COLETTI, TIMOTHY J
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2082, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
MILLER, JOSEPH LEE
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Method of Turning at Intersections – Left Turns
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2083, SURETY OR CASH, $1225, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2083, SURETY OR CASH, $1225, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: , Bond: #2083, SURETY OR CASH, $1225, Court: RS Municipal Court
TRUJILLO, EMILY A
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2084, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2085, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
MORRIS, DANIEL VERNON
Age: 39
Address: BRYANT, IA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2088, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2088, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2088, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
TWITCHELL, NICHOLAS BRYCE
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-04-26
Released: 2018-04-26
Booking: 2018-04-26
Released: 2018-04-26
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Simple Battery (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2078, CASH, $500, Court: OTHER
