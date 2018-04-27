Sweetwater County Arrests: April 26, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

FULLER, CHELSEA NADINE

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-04-26

Scheduled Release: 2018-05-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTP) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #2075, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2076, CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West

RSPD ROBINSON, ISRAEL DARRELL Age: 38

Address: EUTAW, AL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-04-26 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #2077, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #2077, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2077, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Child Safety Restraint System – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2080, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

PATE, JOSHUA LEE Age: 26

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-04-26

Scheduled Release: 2018-04-28 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

SCSO

THORNTON, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-04-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2079, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

2018-04-26SCSO LOVATO, TERRANCE JOSEPH Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Knowingly (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2081, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-04-26SCSO COLETTI, TIMOTHY J Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2082, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-04-26RSPD MILLER, JOSEPH LEE Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Method of Turning at Intersections – Left Turns Status: PENDING, Bond: #2083, SURETY OR CASH, $1225, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2083, SURETY OR CASH, $1225, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: , Bond: #2083, SURETY OR CASH, $1225, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-04-26RSPD TRUJILLO, EMILY A Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2084, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #2085, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-04-26RSPD MORRIS, DANIEL VERNON Age: 39

Address: BRYANT, IA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-04-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #2088, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2088, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2088, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

RSPD TWITCHELL, NICHOLAS BRYCE Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-04-26

Released: 2018-04-26 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Simple Battery (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2078, CASH, $500, Court: OTHER

