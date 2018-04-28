Sweetwater County Arrests: April 27, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MONTOYA, JACOB EDWARD
Age: 29
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2087, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court
MICKELSEN, AMY LYNE
Age: 39
Address: WEST VALLEY, UT
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-04-27|
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicles (WRNT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #2093, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #2093, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
CLARKE, DALE WAYNNE
Age: 55
Address: OAKDALE, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2094, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2094, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
- Speeding – Construction Zone (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2094, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
- Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2094, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
VAVRA, MONA RAY
Age: 44
Address: THORNTON, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-27
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2095, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
DAVIS, ROBERT WILLIAM
Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2096, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
MURRAY, KAREN SUE
Age: 62
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-27
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2097, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
HART, AUSTYN ZETHERIAN
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2100, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
FERNANDEZ, DEVON TYLER
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Obstructive or Disruptive Conduct Within Governmental Facilities Prohibited – Freedom of Movement (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2098, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2099, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2098, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
GILLESPIE, TIRRELL COLTON
Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2102, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
GILLESPIE, CHARISE KRISTA
Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2101, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
SALAS, DAVID ALEXANDER
Age: 34
Address: SAN FERNANDO, CA
Booking: 2018-04-27
Released: 2018-04-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2091, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
WILSON, KOREY MARK
Age: 21
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking: 2018-04-27|
Released: 2018-04-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2086, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
MORRIS, DANIEL VERNON
Age: 39
Address: BRYANT, IA
Booking: 2018-04-27
Released: 2018-04-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2088, CASH, $5000, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2088, CASH, $5000, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2088, CASH, $5000, Court: Circuit Court East
BOZARTH, JACOB
Age: 31
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-04-27
Released: 2018-04-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2089, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
OLSON, RANDAL CURT
Age: 53
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-04-27
Released: 2018-04-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2090, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
