Sweetwater County Arrests: April 27, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MONTOYA, JACOB EDWARD

Age: 29

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-04-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2087, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court

2018-04-27RSPD MICKELSEN, AMY LYNE Age: 39

Address: WEST VALLEY, UT Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-04-27|

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unauthorized Use of Vehicles (WRNT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #2093, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #2093, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-04-27|SCSO CLARKE, DALE WAYNNE Age: 55

Address: OAKDALE, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2094, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2094, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

Speeding – Construction Zone (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2094, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2094, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

2018-04-27SCSO

VAVRA, MONA RAY

Age: 44

Address: THORNTON, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-04-27

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2095, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-04-27GRPD

DAVIS, ROBERT WILLIAM Age: 54

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2096, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-04-27RSPD MURRAY, KAREN SUE Age: 62

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-27

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #2097, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

2018-04-27GRPD HART, AUSTYN ZETHERIAN Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2100, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-04-27SCSO FERNANDEZ, DEVON TYLER Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Obstructive or Disruptive Conduct Within Governmental Facilities Prohibited – Freedom of Movement (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2098, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2099, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2098, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-04-27SCSO GILLESPIE, TIRRELL COLTON Age: 33

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2102, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-04-27SCSO GILLESPIE, CHARISE KRISTA Age: 32

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2101, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-04-27SCSO SALAS, DAVID ALEXANDER Age: 34

Address: SAN FERNANDO, CA

Booking: 2018-04-27

Released: 2018-04-27 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2091, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

WILSON, KOREY MARK Age: 21

Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Booking: 2018-04-27|

Released: 2018-04-27 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2086, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

MORRIS, DANIEL VERNON Age: 39

Address: BRYANT, IA

Booking: 2018-04-27

Released: 2018-04-27 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #2088, CASH, $5000, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2088, CASH, $5000, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2088, CASH, $5000, Court: Circuit Court East

BOZARTH, JACOB Age: 31

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-04-27

Released: 2018-04-27 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #2089, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

OLSON, RANDAL CURT Age: 53

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-04-27

Released: 2018-04-27 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #2090, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

