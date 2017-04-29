Sweetwater County Arrests: April 28, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Clayton Carribou, 37 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for FTP-Hit & Run. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 10:37 am.

Whitney Crowe, 33 of Knoxville, TN, was arrested for alleged POSS CDS(Marj). Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 9:40 am.

Andre Sanchez, 33 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for FTP-Child Support. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 3:15 pm.

Javier Vazquez, 22 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUS, No Insurance, Failure To Maintain Single Lane, as well as a warrant for FTA-Maintain Liability Coverage/Driver’s License Required, as well as a warrant for FTA-FTP-DID Fail To Provide Adequate Number Of Life Jackets. Arresting Agency: WYHP; Arrest Time: 11:40 am.

Chantell Williams, 27 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged POSS CDS(Marj). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 4:05 pm.

Faith Williams, 18 of Rock Springs, WY, was booked on a reactivated charge for Revocation Of Probation. Arresting Agency: District; Arrest Time: 5:00 pm.

Gabriel Wright, 30 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI(2nd). Arresting Agency: WYHP; Arrest Time:10:07 pm.