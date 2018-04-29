Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: April 28, 2018

April 29, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

HERNANDEZ, ALFRED M

Age: 64
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2104, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2104, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2104, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Required Position and Method of Turning at Intersections – Right Turns
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2104, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

JAMES, THOMAS ALLEN

Age: 50
Address: ENCAMPMENT, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-04-28
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

 

PASILLAS BAUTISTA, FERNANDO

Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2106, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

 

KIRTS, CHRISTOPHER

Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2107, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

MCFARLAND, CATHERINE IRENE

Age: 23
Address: GREEEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-04-28
Released: 2018-04-28
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2105, CASH, $620, Court: Circuit Court West

 

LEDGER, STEVEN CHANCE

Age: 20
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-04-28
Released: 2018-04-28
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2103, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
