Sweetwater County Arrests: April 28, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

HERNANDEZ, ALFRED M

Age: 64

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-04-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2104, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2104, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #2104, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Required Position and Method of Turning at Intersections – Right Turns Status: PENDING, Bond: #2104, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-04-28RSPD JAMES, THOMAS ALLEN Age: 50

Address: ENCAMPMENT, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-04-28

Scheduled Release: 2018-05-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

SCSO PASILLAS BAUTISTA, FERNANDO Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2106, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-04-28RSPD

KIRTS, CHRISTOPHER

Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-04-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #2107, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-04-28SCSO MCFARLAND, CATHERINE IRENE Age: 23

Address: GREEEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-04-28

Released: 2018-04-28 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2105, CASH, $620, Court: Circuit Court West

LEDGER, STEVEN CHANCE Age: 20

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-04-28

Released: 2018-04-28 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #2103, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

