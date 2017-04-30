Sweetwater County Arrests: April 29, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Christopher Acheson, 29, of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged Strangulation of a Household Member, Domestic Battery. Arresting Agency: GRPD; Arrest Time: 10:30 pm.

Andrew Fletcher, 29 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Aggravated Assault on a Pregnant Woman. Arresting Agency: GRPD; Arrest Time: 1:40 am.

Douglas Obrocto, 18 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged POSS CDS(Marj). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 2:30 am.

Luis Gerardo Reyes-Salinas, 21 of West Jordan, UT, was arrested for alleged Interference With Peach Officer, ICE Detainer. Arresting Agency: WYHP; Arrest Time: 8:45 pm.

Jennifer Webb, 36 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI(2nd). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 12:50 am.