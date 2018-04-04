Sweetwater County Arrests: April 3, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
HOWERY, FRANCES ELIZABETH
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Endangering Children – Enter and Remain Where Methamphetamine is Being Stored or Manufactured
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1933, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1933, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1933, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
LARSON, ARRON CHRISTOPHER
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-03
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1935, CASH, $790, Court: Circuit Court West
- Superintendent’s Speed Zone (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1934, CASH, $121, Court: Circuit Court West
BERGEN, NATASHA ANN
Age: 45
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking: 2018-04-03
Released: 2018-04-03
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking: 2018-04-03
Released: 2018-04-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1932, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1932, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: Circuit Court West
ALCORN, BRENT LESLEY
Age: 63
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-04-03
Released: 2018-04-03
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-04-03
Released: 2018-04-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1931, CASH, $175, Court: Circuit Court East
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: April 3, 2018"