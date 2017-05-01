Sweetwater County Arrests: April 30, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Matthew Anastos, 33 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Domestic Battery. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 2:00 am.

Pedro Chavez Guerrero, 43 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Drunk In Public. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 2:50 am.

Francisco Delgado Gomez, 36 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI, DWUS. Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 3:02 am.

Michael Eckley, 43 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for Failure To Complete Scheduled Jail Sentence-DWUI. Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 7:00 pm.

Raine Holgate, 34 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for Probation Revocation-Interference W/Peace Officer. Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 9:09 am.

Shawn Miller, 36 of Woodville, AL, was arrested for alleged Drunk In Public, Disturbing The Peace-Verbal, Disturbing The Peace-Physical, Interference With Peace Officer, Destruction Of City Property. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 2:15 am.

Melissa Sentz, 35 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUS. Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 3:56 pm.



Casey Spaeny, 27 of Reliance, WY, was arrested for alleged Assault-Domestic Battery. Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 1:55 am.

Tysha Tachene, 22 of Cameron, AZ, was arrested for alleged Drunk In Public. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 1:15 am.

Kristopher Wilkerson, 23 of Ripon, CA, was arrested for alleged POSS CDS(Marj), POSS CDS With Intent(Marj), Speeding 75/65. Arresting Agency: WYHP; Arrest Time: 8:10 pm.

Jessica Hill, 35 of Austin, TX, was arrested for alleged DWUI(2nd), Limitations On Turning Around. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 10:27 pm.