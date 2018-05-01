Sweetwater County Arrests: April 30, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

ALLEYNE, JENNIE NINA

Age: 34

Address: OROVILLE, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-04-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #2115, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #2115, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Conspire to Commit – Felony Status: PENDING, Bond: #2115, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-04-30SCSO CORNELL, JESSIE RAE Age: 20

Address: SAN FRANCISCO, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #2114, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #2114, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Conspire to Commit – Felony Status: PENDING, Bond: #2114, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-04-30SCSO GUHL, ROBERT J Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2116, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East

