Sweetwater County Arrests: April 4, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

TROLIN, ARNOLD ALVIN

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-04-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1937, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-04-04RSPD BITAH, MATTHEW ARNOLD Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-04-04

Scheduled Release: 2018-04-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #1938, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

SCSO

HAUTALA, NATHAN JACOB

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-04-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1940, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1939, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-04-04RSPD GOURNEAU, STACEY LYNN Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1941, SURETY OR CASH, $20000, Court: District Court

2018-04-04SCSO BARTON, JENNIFER LYNN Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1942, CASH, $545, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-04-04RSPD CASE, JOSHUA WAYNE Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1943, SURETY OR CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-04-04RSPD