Sweetwater County Arrests: April 4, 2018

April 5, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

TROLIN, ARNOLD ALVIN

Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1937, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

BITAH, MATTHEW ARNOLD

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-04-04
Scheduled Release: 2018-04-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #1938, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

HAUTALA, NATHAN JACOB

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1940, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1939, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

 

GOURNEAU, STACEY LYNN

Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1941, SURETY OR CASH, $20000, Court: District Court

 

BARTON, JENNIFER LYNN

Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1942, CASH, $545, Court: Circuit Court East

 

CASE, JOSHUA WAYNE

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1943, SURETY OR CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court
