Sweetwater County Arrests: April 5, 2018

April 6, 2018

 

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

GALLAGHER, ASHLEY ROSE

Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

SENTZ, MELISSA LYNN

Age: 36
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1948, SURETY OR CASH, $1115, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1948, SURETY OR CASH, $1115, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1948, SURETY OR CASH, $1115, Court: Circuit Court East

 

RIVERA MARTINEZ, DIANDRA ESTHER

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1949, CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East

 

MEZA, ANJELITO JORDAN

Age: 25
Address: STANSBURY PARK, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1950, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

MONTOYA, JACOB EDWARD

Age: 29
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1952, CASH, $260, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1951, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court

 

MCGILL, DOUGLAS HARKINS

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-04-05
Released: 2018-04-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1944, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

VANDENBURG, NICHOLAS SCOTT

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-04-05
Released: 2018-04-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1946, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1945, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
