Sweetwater County Arrests: April 5, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
GALLAGHER, ASHLEY ROSE
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
SENTZ, MELISSA LYNN
Age: 36
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1948, SURETY OR CASH, $1115, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1948, SURETY OR CASH, $1115, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1948, SURETY OR CASH, $1115, Court: Circuit Court East
RIVERA MARTINEZ, DIANDRA ESTHER
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1949, CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East
MEZA, ANJELITO JORDAN
Age: 25
Address: STANSBURY PARK, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1950, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
MONTOYA, JACOB EDWARD
Age: 29
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1952, CASH, $260, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1951, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court
MCGILL, DOUGLAS HARKINS
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-04-05
Released: 2018-04-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1944, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
VANDENBURG, NICHOLAS SCOTT
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-04-05
Released: 2018-04-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1946, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1945, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
