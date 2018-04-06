Sweetwater County Arrests: April 5, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

GALLAGHER, ASHLEY ROSE

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-04-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-04-05RSPD SENTZ, MELISSA LYNN Age: 36

Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #1948, SURETY OR CASH, $1115, Court: Circuit Court East

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1948, SURETY OR CASH, $1115, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1948, SURETY OR CASH, $1115, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-04-05SCSO

RIVERA MARTINEZ, DIANDRA ESTHER

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-04-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1949, CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-04-05SCSO MEZA, ANJELITO JORDAN Age: 25

Address: STANSBURY PARK, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1950, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-04-05RSPD MONTOYA, JACOB EDWARD Age: 29

Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1952, CASH, $260, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1951, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court

2018-04-05RSPD MCGILL, DOUGLAS HARKINS Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-04-05

Released: 2018-04-05 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1944, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

VANDENBURG, NICHOLAS SCOTT Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-04-05

Released: 2018-04-05 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #1946, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1945, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

