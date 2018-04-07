Sweetwater County Arrests: April 6, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
LONGHURST, SHERIDEN L
Age: 42
Address: IDAHO FALLS, ID
Address: IDAHO FALLS, ID
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1955, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Theft – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1955, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Violation of Order of Protection (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1955, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
WARDELL, CHRISTOPHER
Age: 31
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-06
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Animal at Large (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1958, CASH, $400, Court: GR Municipal Court
HERMAN, JOSEPH FRANK
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-04-06
Scheduled Release: 2018-04-10
Scheduled Release: 2018-04-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #1957, NO BOND, $0, Court: GR Municipal Court
RAMIREZ ACOSTA, JESUS
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-06
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1959, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
- Required Position and Method of Turning at Intersections – Right Turns
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1960, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East
WILLIAMS, MICHAEL BARRY
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-04-06
Released: 2018-04-06
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-04-06
Released: 2018-04-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1956, CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court West
JOHNSON, MATTHEW DALE
Age: 29
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking: 2018-04-06
Released: 2018-04-06
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking: 2018-04-06
Released: 2018-04-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1953, CASH, $300, Court: Circuit Court East
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: April 6, 2018"