Sweetwater County Arrests: April 6, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

LONGHURST, SHERIDEN L

Age: 42

Address: IDAHO FALLS, ID

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-04-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1955, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Theft – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1955, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Violation of Order of Protection (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1955, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-04-06SCSO WARDELL, CHRISTOPHER Age: 31

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-06

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Animal at Large (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1958, CASH, $400, Court: GR Municipal Court

2018-04-06GRPD

HERMAN, JOSEPH FRANK

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2018-04-06

Scheduled Release: 2018-04-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #1957, NO BOND, $0, Court: GR Municipal Court

SCSO RAMIREZ ACOSTA, JESUS Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-06

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1959, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East

Required Position and Method of Turning at Intersections – Right Turns Status: PENDING, Bond: #1960, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-04-06WHP WILLIAMS, MICHAEL BARRY Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-04-06

Released: 2018-04-06 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1956, CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court West

JOHNSON, MATTHEW DALE Age: 29

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking: 2018-04-06

Released: 2018-04-06 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1953, CASH, $300, Court: Circuit Court East

