Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: April 6, 2018

TOPICS:

April 7, 2018

 

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

LONGHURST, SHERIDEN L

Age: 42
Address: IDAHO FALLS, ID
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1955, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Theft – < $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1955, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Violation of Order of Protection (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1955, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

WARDELL, CHRISTOPHER

Age: 31
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-06
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Animal at Large (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1958, CASH, $400, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

HERMAN, JOSEPH FRANK

Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-04-06
Scheduled Release: 2018-04-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #1957, NO BOND, $0, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

RAMIREZ ACOSTA, JESUS

Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-06
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1959, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Required Position and Method of Turning at Intersections – Right Turns
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1960, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East

 

WILLIAMS, MICHAEL BARRY

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-04-06
Released: 2018-04-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1956, CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court West

 

JOHNSON, MATTHEW DALE

Age: 29
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking: 2018-04-06
Released: 2018-04-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1953, CASH, $300, Court: Circuit Court East
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: April 6, 2018"

Leave a Reply