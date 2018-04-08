Sweetwater County Arrests: April 7, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WHITE, TRACY JON

Age: 26

Address: WHITE CITY, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-04-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #1962, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1961, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-04-07RSPD EDWARDS, CAELA MARIE Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Abandoning or Endangering Children – Abandoning Child – 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #1964, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #1964, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-04-07SCSO ROSE, ALEXANDREA DAWN Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: #1965, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-04-07RSPD

DEMARS, NATHAN ALAN

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-04-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Use or Possession of Tobacco by Minor (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1966, CASH, $330, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-04-07RSPD COLLINGS, PAMELA SUE Age: 37

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION Booking Date: 2018-04-07

Scheduled Release: 2018-04-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

SCSO BOLING, TREY ERVIN Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-04-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #1967, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-04-07RSPD BRAUBURGER, GABRIEL WILLIAM Age: 18

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking: 2018-04-07

Released: 2018-04-07 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD

Bond Company: ABC BONDING

Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #1963, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

