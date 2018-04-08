Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: April 7, 2018

April 8, 2018

 

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WHITE, TRACY JON

Age: 26
Address: WHITE CITY, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Criminal Entry
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1962, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1961, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

EDWARDS, CAELA MARIE

Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Abandoning or Endangering Children – Abandoning Child – 1st Offense, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1964, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1964, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

ROSE, ALEXANDREA DAWN

Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Burglary
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1965, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

DEMARS, NATHAN ALAN

Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Use or Possession of Tobacco by Minor (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1966, CASH, $330, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

COLLINGS, PAMELA SUE

Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2018-04-07
Scheduled Release: 2018-04-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

 

BOLING, TREY ERVIN

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1967, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

BRAUBURGER, GABRIEL WILLIAM

Age: 18
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking: 2018-04-07
Released: 2018-04-07
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: ABC BONDING
Charges:
  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1963, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
