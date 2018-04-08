Sweetwater County Arrests: April 7, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WHITE, TRACY JON
Age: 26
Address: WHITE CITY, OR
Address: WHITE CITY, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Entry
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1962, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1961, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
EDWARDS, CAELA MARIE
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Abandoning or Endangering Children – Abandoning Child – 1st Offense, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1964, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1964, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
ROSE, ALEXANDREA DAWN
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Burglary
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1965, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
DEMARS, NATHAN ALAN
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Use or Possession of Tobacco by Minor (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1966, CASH, $330, Court: RS Municipal Court
COLLINGS, PAMELA SUE
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2018-04-07
Scheduled Release: 2018-04-08
Scheduled Release: 2018-04-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
BOLING, TREY ERVIN
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1967, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
BRAUBURGER, GABRIEL WILLIAM
Age: 18
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking: 2018-04-07
Released: 2018-04-07
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking: 2018-04-07
Released: 2018-04-07
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: ABC BONDING
Charges:
Bond Company: ABC BONDING
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1963, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: April 7, 2018"