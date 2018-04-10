Sweetwater County Arrests: April 9, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
DAVIS, DEREK DANIEL
Age: 33
Address: PRICE, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-04-09
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1972, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1972, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
LAWS, DALLAN RICH
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-04-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1979, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
MARISCAL, JASMINE MARIE
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-04-09
Released: 2018-04-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1975, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
JONES, ARTHUR W
Age: 34
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking: 2018-04-09
Released: 2018-04-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1974, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1974, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1974, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Tail Lamps – License Plate Light
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1974, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court
