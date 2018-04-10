Sweetwater County Arrests: April 9, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

DAVIS, DEREK DANIEL

Age: 33

Address: PRICE, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-04-09

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #1972, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #1972, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

GRPD LAWS, DALLAN RICH Age: 24

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2018-04-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1979, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-04-09RSPD

MARISCAL, JASMINE MARIE

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-04-09

Released: 2018-04-09

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1975, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court



JONES, ARTHUR W

Age: 34

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking: 2018-04-09

Released: 2018-04-09

Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1974, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1974, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1974, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court

Tail Lamps – License Plate Light Status: PENDING, Bond: #1974, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court

